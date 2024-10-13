BREAKING: CHAOS ensues outside ISRAELI military base after successful HEZBOLLAH drone attack - 100 IOF injured & killed

BREAKING: CHAOS ensues outside ISRAELI military base after successful HEZBOLLAH drone attack.

BREAKING: An ADVANCED HEZBOLLAH Drone Attack just injured & killed 67+ Israeli soldiers while having dinner. UPDATED TO 100: The toll of the drone attack carried out by Hezbollah on the military base south of Haifa has risen to 100 injuries and deaths.

50+ ambulances & medical helicopters are currently on site.

BREAKING: Footage has been released showing the aftermath of HEZBOLLAH'S drone attack on an Israeli military dining hill. (There was a short video of a very bloody floor, through a large hallway, not posting. (It looked like possibly a military dining hall.) Cynthia



Key summary of Hezbollah’s 38 operation against Israel on October, 13th. This marks the highest number of attacks carried out by Hezbollah in a day since the start of the war.





1 - 00:15 – Rocket barrage on an Israeli artillery position in Ma'iliya.

2 - 01:45 – Rocket attack on Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement.

3 - 03:15 – Guided missile strike on soldiers near Ramiya, causing casualties.

4 - 03:15 – Armored vehicle hit near Ramiya with a guided missile.

5 - 03:15 – Artillery attack on Tel Sha’ar.

6 - 03:45 – IED explosion targeting infiltrating soldiers in Ramiya.

7 - 04:45 – IED explosion and clash with infiltrators at Tal al-Madwar.

8 - 05:30 – Rocket attack on Zebdine barracks in Shebaa Farms.

9 - 05:45 – Direct missile hit on the Zar’it barracks.

10 - 06:00 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.

11 - 06:00 – Rocket attack on Shomera settlement.

12 - 09:30 – Large rocket barrage on Tirat HaCarmel base near Haifa.

13 - 10:00 – Close-range clash with infiltrators at Kanaan Hill, Blida.

14 - 10:10 – Artillery shelling on Maroun al-Ras.

15 - 13:15 – Gunfire engagement with infiltrators in Qawzah.

16 - 13:50 – Rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona settlement.

17 - 14:03 – Large rocket attack on the Zurit base.

18 - 14:55 – Rocket barrage on the Zar’it barracks.

19 - 15:15 – Missile strike on a tank south of Qawzah.

20 - 15:15 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.

21 - 15:15 – Rocket attack near the Shomera barracks.

22 - 15:20 – Artillery shelling on Kanaan Hill in Blida.

23 - 16:45 – Clashes in western Aita al-Shaab.

24 - 17:00 – Artillery shelling on Misgav Am outpost.

25 - 18:50 – Drone strike on the Zar’it barracks.

26 - 19:15 – Rocket barrage on Tsnobar logistics base in the Golan.

27- 19:30 – Ambush of infiltrators near Mays al-Jabal.

28 - Operation Khaybar – Drone attack on Golani Brigade training camp near Haifa.

29 - 19:15 – Rocket barrage on Manara settlement.

30 - 19:25 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.

31 - Operation Khaybar – Rocket attack on “7200” military maintenance center near Haifa.

32 - 21:25 – Rocket barrage on Manara settlement (3rd time).

33 - 21:50 – Rocket barrage on Manara (4th time).

34 - 22:00 – Artillery fire near Fatima Gate, Kfar Kila.

35 - 22:15 – Rocket barrage on Manara (5th time).

36 - 22:45 – Rocket attack on Hunin barracks.