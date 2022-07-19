(world orders review)================

Translation by LA QUINTA COLUMNA [🇪🇸-ENG SUBS 🇺🇸]

'The 'TRIGGER' that produces (so called) "COVID-19" is CELL phone ANTENNAS...'

(Bartomeu Payeras) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bovVt2a5ltH0/ [SHARE]

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(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

(cover) Cell Phone Towers [from activistpost]

(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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(mirror) was from FalconsCAFE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yfNQc5UqUQCz/

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On The Software That Manage 5G Antennas Radiation Emission Cycles ?

(wt Bartomeu Payeras) https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSJLnh65Jjzz/





URGENT COMMUNICATION OF LA QUINTA COLUMNA [🇪🇸-ENG SUBS 🇺🇸]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j0xt00X6DWpH/ [SHARE]





👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



