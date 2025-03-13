© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #430
1. 17:14 DC Politics Section
A) Independent Investigation of the DC swamp reveals US money being used to prop up globalist organizations and governments worldwide (Brazil)
B) Democrat stunting during Trump speech backfires (Al Green, Democrat signs, Not applauding handicapped boy)
C) HALF of all IRS agents are getting fired
D) Woke Mayors get roasted in Congressional Hearing
E) Democrat Women "Pick Your Fighter" Stunt flops epically
2. 52:30 New Revelations about first Harvey Weinstein could overturn the #metoo
3. 1:37:27 Academy Awards turn a snooze fest
4. 2:08:36 European leaders and Canada attempting to prop up Zelensky in his war without US backing
5. 2:45:22 Columbia University fucks around and finds out when Trump pulls their funding
6. 3:06:49 Canada gets nailed by both Tariffs by the US and China
