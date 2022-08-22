Starvation: America Been Slated For Starvation?

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Brian Wilson breaks down how the worldwide drought across the northern hemisphere and the disruption of ranches, farms, and food processing plants is going to impact food prices in the United States, leading many to the point of starvation. Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late!https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones