You Won’t Believe What Scalar Energy Can Create

Can you believe scalar energy can do THIS? ⚡
In this video, Tom Paladino, a scientist, humanitarian, and pioneer in
quantum health research reveals what he can do with scalar energy through the
use of his scalar energy instrument:
According to Tom, scalar energy has the ability to create a micronutrient, like a vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant. ✨
He also adds that, the scalar energy instrument can also allow us to control the micronutrient… 👈
Double tap this video if you find this interesting!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.