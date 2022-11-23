Create New Account
You Won’t Believe What Scalar Energy Can Create
Finding Genius Podcast
Can you believe scalar energy can do THIS? ⚡

In this video, Tom Paladino, a scientist, humanitarian, and pioneer in quantum health research reveals what he can do with scalar energy through the use of his scalar energy instrument:

According to Tom, scalar energy has the ability to create a micronutrient, like a vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant. ✨

He also adds that, the scalar energy instrument can also allow us to control the micronutrient… 👈

