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Entrevista al Dr.Cristian Duré, médico argentino en Suecia. Medidas Covid19 Argentina vs Suecia.
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486 views • March 21, 2021
Más info en: https://elinvestiga
Suecia no hizo cuarentena (los aislamientos en personas sanas no funcionan). Suecia apostó por la inmunidad colectiva. No cerró escuelas, no confinó a gente sana. No hizo imposición de mascarillas. Y no ha tenido consecuencias catastróficas a nivel de mortalidad en comparación con otros paises con medidas super restrictivas.
Suecia no hizo cuarentena (los aislamientos en personas sanas no funcionan). Suecia apostó por la inmunidad colectiva. No cerró escuelas, no confinó a gente sana. No hizo imposición de mascarillas. Y no ha tenido consecuencias catastróficas a nivel de mortalidad en comparación con otros paises con medidas super restrictivas.
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