https://gettr.com/post/p2njlw00572
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
In 1984, the CCP passed a law saying that it would not be involved in genetic editing. However, it never stopped.
在1984年，中共通过了一项法律规定说，不会涉及基因编辑项目。但是中共从未停止。
#NFSC @stinchfield1776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.