Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In 1984, the CCP passed a law saying that it would not be involved in genetic editing. However, it never stopped.
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
1 view
Published 20 hours ago

https://gettr.com/post/p2njlw00572

2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show

In 1984, the CCP passed a law saying that it would not be involved in genetic editing. However, it never stopped.

在1984年，中共通过了一项法律规定说，不会涉及基因编辑项目。但是中共从未停止。

#NFSC @stinchfield1776


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket