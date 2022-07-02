Constitution Attorney Krisanne Hall- Non Compliant

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Trailer for KrisAnna Hall's Movie Non Compliant. KrisAnne teaches Consitutional education for us that dont known much about it since it is not taught in public schools. The full movie can be seen at krisannehall.com and LibertyFirstUniversity.com every American needs to watch this video so we can take our country back.