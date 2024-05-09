Create New Account
Can You Take Ivermectin And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
374 Subscribers
21 views
Published 18 hours ago

Can You Take Ivermectin And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?


I have many videos talking about ingesting Ivermectin and Methylene Blue to gain the wide array of detox and healing benefits that they are scientifically proven to give people.


Because of these videos, I keep asking people repeatedly, "Can They Take Ivermectin And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" and the answer is YES.


But whether they can be taken safely on the same day or not is the more important question, you need to know if you are considering taking Ivermectin and Methylene Blue on the same day.


This video, "Can You Take Ivermectin And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?", answers this question.


