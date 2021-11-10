X22 REPORT Ep. 2624b - Timing Is Everything, One Year, State Of The Union, Acting President

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Timing Is Everything, One Year, State Of The Union, Acting President
The [DS] is now becoming desperate. Their narrative is falling apart and Durham is now ready to unseal more indictments. Trump has said that the 25th Amendment will be used against [JB]. A year is coming up and normally Presidents get their annual physical. If this should happen the doctor will rule that [JB] can not govern, which sets everything in motion and the 25th will be used against him. Will [NP] take the bait, will they install her as the VP. At this point [KH] would become the acting president with polling numbers closing in on single digits. The Queen must be removed to get to the King.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.