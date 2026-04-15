PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Hydrate vs. Simply Irrigate

Short video going over the difference between simply irrigating vs. true intracellular hydration.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to control your schedule & go through a full regimen of maximizing intracellular hydration by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies





To watch my video, "14 Reasons Why 100% Of Us Are Dehydrated," visit

https://youtu.be/Kg0peBbUINg





To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList





Learn about magnets for health @

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com





To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure





To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo





To re-mineralize your distilled water with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





To learn about the harms of man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens, visit

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies





Learn about the harms of EMFs & how to protect yourself at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA



