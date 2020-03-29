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West Faces “Social Bomb” As Pandemic Sparks Unrest Among Poorest
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10 views • March 29, 2020
Zero Hedge - March 29, 2020
The next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a flare-up of social unrest across major Western cities as millions have lost their jobs, economies have crashed into depressions, and the military is being called up to maintain order.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/west-faces-social-bomb-as-pandemic-sparks-unrest-among-poorest/
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The next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a flare-up of social unrest across major Western cities as millions have lost their jobs, economies have crashed into depressions, and the military is being called up to maintain order.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/west-faces-social-bomb-as-pandemic-sparks-unrest-among-poorest/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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