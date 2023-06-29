This morning began with very bad news for the collective West, which is so desperately fighting with Russia on the territory of one of the largest European states. While the West continues to make up fairy tales about how Russians steal microchips and semiconductors from washing machines and refrigerators in order to maintain and create new types of weapons, Russia, ignoring such Western propaganda, continues to test and improve its latest weapons in Ukraine.
