Australia World Wide FREEDOM Rally - Aussie Cossack, Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 - 'LIVE' Now.

Aussie Cossack is on a 'LIVESTREAM', on YouTube at Aussie Cossack. He may be arrested...? Hope not! Here is the link.
Here are the details to this video that I posted earlier today and now above.
Australia Wide World Wide Freedom
Rally, Saturday 18th of February at 12pm:
⚡️Sydney
⚡️Melbourne
⚡️Brisbane
⚡️Perth
⚡️Canberra
⚡️Cairns
⚡️Kalgoorlie
#WeWillAllBeThere
🎯Share. FWD. Download.
Re-upload.
🇺🇸 USA anti-war
protests "Rage against the war machine" Sunday 19th of
February across America.
Confirmed: Dave Graham has been bailed
from Police custody and will be speaking at Sydney's Freedom Rally
12pm Fullerton Street Woollahra tomorrow.
😂The bogus charges relate to
some "comments" allegedly made by Dave about MSM
journalists from 2GB during a LIVE broadcast...
😁Dave's strict bail conditions
prevent him from "talking about" certain well known main
stream media personalities.
❗️Sounds like another government attempt to stop, suppress and disrupt a political candidate 35 days out from the NSW Election.
🫡Tomorrow will all be there! Bring your flags and friends!.
