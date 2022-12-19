Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated? Who Can You Trust? - WUP 144 (Dubbing Indonesia)

In Episode 144 we discuss the two streams of information about Covid 19 / Sars CoV-2, the vaccines and boosters that are going out into the world. When looking at real data and statistics, it becomes clear that it is no longer about science. Who can you still trust?
Di Episode 144 kita membahas dua aliran informasi tentang Covid 19 / Sars CoV-2, vaksin dan booster yang akan keluar ke dunia. Ketika melihat data dan statistik nyata, menjadi jelas bahwa ini bukan lagi tentang sains. Siapa yang masih bisa Anda percayai?
