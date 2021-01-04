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Occupation Update 04-01-2021. UN, China, World Bankers continue to mock "Free World"
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12 views • April 01, 2022
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick We didn't win the War or 1812. Maybe the solution is a W.B. Nemesis banking system dumping the Swift System, converting & not caring if the dollar crashes. My email & cell phone is previous videos towards end. Gab.com has private emails. I have heard Mike Adams talk about the Dark Web, & other things we have mutual interests in. Maybe he & I should talk offline if there is interest from both parties. #breakingnews
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