RED ALERT REPORT: THE HEART OF DARKNESS -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES

BitChute Advertisement
Protect Your Retirement W/ a Gold and/or Silver IRA:
https://www.sgtreportgold.com/
or CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust!
------
Nature’s Morphine? Medical scientist Clint Winters discusses the incredible pain relief effects of 100% Drug Free Conolidine. This changes pain relief FOREVER: https://trycono.com/SGT
We've got some critical REAL NEWS updates which are time sensitive and actionable.
**GET MasterPeace to GET THE GRAPHENE & nanotech OUT of your body!!**
https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094
Christopher James returns to SGT Report to discuss the TREASON, war mongering and the death agendas we are witnessing in Washington DC, Canada and the EU.
HHS Accepting Public Comments on WHO's Pandemic Treaty Until May 3rd
https://www.activistpost.com/2024/05/immediate-action-needed-hhs-is-accepting-public-comments-on-the-whos-global-pandemic-treaty-until-friday-may-3rd.html
Evidence of MASSIVE microwave pulses via Nexrad Satellite imagery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHzV49tTqrU
Greg Reese on Zionism
https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1785222757308887151
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.