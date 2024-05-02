RED ALERT REPORT: THE HEART OF DARKNESS -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES

SGT Report





We've got some critical REAL NEWS updates which are time sensitive and actionable.





Christopher James returns to SGT Report to discuss the TREASON, war mongering and the death agendas we are witnessing in Washington DC, Canada and the EU.





HHS Accepting Public Comments on WHO's Pandemic Treaty Until May 3rd

https://www.activistpost.com/2024/05/immediate-action-needed-hhs-is-accepting-public-comments-on-the-whos-global-pandemic-treaty-until-friday-may-3rd.html





Evidence of MASSIVE microwave pulses via Nexrad Satellite imagery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHzV49tTqrU





Greg Reese on Zionism

https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1785222757308887151





