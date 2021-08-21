HHS Expert Addresses Trump 'Vaccine' Push & Lack of Evidence

BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW! Dr. Paul E. Alexander addresses the incessant push to the 'vaccines', and leaves no questions left to be answered, other than WHY?



Dr. Paul E. Alexander, PhD, expertise and teaching of epidemiology (clinical epidemiology), evidence-based medicine, and research methodology (former Assistant Professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine); former COVID Pandemic evidence-synthesis advisor to WHO-PAHO Washington, DC (2020) and former senior advisor to COVID Pandemic policy in Health and Human Services (HHS) Washington, DC



US government; worked/appointed in 2008 at WHO as a regional specialist/epidemiologist in Europe's Regional office Denmark (nations involved in assigned WHO's project were Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland), worked for the government of Canada as an epidemiologist for 12 years, appointed as the Canadian in-field epidemiologist (2002-2004) as part of an international CIDA funded, Health Canada executed project on TB/HIV co-infection and MDR-TB control (involving India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Afghanistan, posted to Kathmandu



Employed from 2017 to 2019 at Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Virginia USA as the evidence synthesis meta-analysis systematic review guideline development lead/trainer; education: graduate studies at University of Oxford England, University of Toronto Canada, McMaster University Canada, York University Canada



Completed a short certificate program at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, USA, in bioterrorism (medical and public health aspects following the deployment of a biological weapon (weaponized pathogen such as small pox, plague, botulism, tularemia etc.) on a city such as Baltimore



Lectured and informed routinely by Dr. Donald Henderson who headed eradication of small-pox and developed expertise post the certificate program); awarded Governor General Medal of Canada for academics; doctoral studies and post doc completed under supervision of Dr. Gordon Guyatt, co-founder with Dr. Dave Sackett of the field of 'evidence-based medicine.