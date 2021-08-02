Thousands Protest Lockdowns - Germany

I lived in Germany for a couple of years. Great people, good food, excellent architecture. Enjoyed the train rides and travel.



Armstrong's latest:



"There was a massive protest with tens of thousands of people protesting the new lockdowns. The official press claimed there was only 600 and naturally labelled them as Nazis. The previous week, there was a Gay Pride demonstration and the police did nothing. Here the police were beating protestors and a 49-year-old man died after being detained by officers during the protest which the government was forced to admit on Monday.



The protestors have defied orders to disperse. Germany has now established roadblocks so people cannot enter Germany by car demanding proof of COVID vaccine. The police in Germany, as in Australia, are still supporting the tyranny and obviously are the real Nazis who, as in Nuremberg, made the excuse that they were just following orders. Do you really think beating women and children is morally OK as long as the government orders you to do so?..."



armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/berlin-protest-august-1-2021/