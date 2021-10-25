He Killed Snoopy??? #ArrestFauci Trending On Twitter

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Revelations over the weekend of horrific dog torture experiments funded by Fauci have unleashed a massive wave of demands that Biden's top Covid advisor be not only fired, but arrested. Will he survive another scandal? Also today: Sweden permanently suspends Moderna jab, Austria looking at lockdown again, CDC considering re-defining "fully vaccinated," and more...