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Bannon:We Must Bleed Out Illegitimate Biden Presidency Now, Radical Spending Plan 'Incomprehensible'
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71 views • May 28, 2021
Stephen K. Bannon explains the buried lede of the New York Times report on Biden’s $6 trillion “infrastructure” plan, which is really more like $11 trillion. It would take us to the most debt in American history, and exceed GDP by 117 percent.
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