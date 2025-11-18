491) American Lawful government, officially.

Source ─ Weekly Webinars with Anna von Reitz ; Nov.18, 2025.

The American States Assemblies Weekly Webinar Series - 11/17/2025: https://rumble.com/v71w3ai-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-11172025.html





TRANSCRIPT

Well, I want everybody to get out their calendars and I want them to put a big, big, big, red X on November 17th, 2025. And the reason I want you to do that is that for the first time in 160 years America is back in the hands of Americans who are operating as Americans. Today is the day. Our government is seated. The Americans are back home and all of the things, the terrible things that we've had to address and struggle with for so long are going away as a day when the Americans came home again.

You're going to see some magnificent changes. You're going to see the release of the technologies, the erasure of debts. You're going to see freedom from taxation. You're going to see a vast simplification of law and the whole justice system. It's a whole new world. There are technologies and those technologies are being rolled out. Beginning tomorrow morning, 8 million med beds are going to be deployed worldwide with more coming off the assembly line, I guess you could say. The plan is to get the help immediately to those who need it most, those who are in danger of dying, those who have permanent injuries, amputees, for example, and then those who are suffering from chronic diseases. And yes, veterans do get preference. This was developed by the military.



The British government hasn't really been operating as a constitutional monarchy, which is what the British people were promised and what they thought they had. They haven't really had that for 300 years because the monarchs have been operating on the sea jurisdiction. And the government has been operating on the sea jurisdiction under sea law. As a result, you can't have a constitutional monarchy that's actually operating and doing what it should at the same time that you have a government that's vacated the land in soil and is out sea, right?

So I'm suggesting to them that they actually come home and those who have ancestral claims to specific national thrones should come forward and sit on them so that those land jurisdiction governments are no longer vacant. England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, all of which have hereditary kings and queens, they could all seat their actual monarchs and have their national governments restored almost overnight.



It's just a matter of some research and people raising their hands and the appropriate parties coming together and saying, we have our rules for how these things are sorted out and actually settling those governments so that we have land jurisdiction governments and actual functioning constitutional monarchies available to the people in those countries.









