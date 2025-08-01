Undeadline (1991, Mega Drive)

Undeadline (アンデッドライン) or Undead Line is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up originally developed by T&E soft for the MSX. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis and published by Palsoft. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for the X68000.



Undeadline takes place in a dark fantasy world. Count Brahzen, a leader of demons, invades the Gitane Kingdom. He seeks to find the Spirit of Roshufa in order to resurrect one out of four fearsome monsters which were created in ancient times during a war between the gods and the giants. You play Leon, a fighter chosen by King Fahrenheit II of Gitane, and you need to obtain the spirit before Count Brahzen does.



Similar to Technosoft's Elemental Master, you can chose the order in which to play the first stages (here: six). You can choose to activate rapid fire in the options menu. Unlike many Japanese shoot'em ups, your character has a health bar, which consists of three hit points. However, if you loose a life, you have to start the stage from the beginning.

You have got a weapon, a shield and a special weapon. The special weapon is a spiked ball which will move in increasingly larger circles around your Leon for a few seconds, damaging everything it touches. You only have a limited number of times you can use it. The shield can by upheld to absorb shots and projectiles coming from the front. Your first weapon is throwing knives which fly in straight line. Other weapons and power-ups are stored in chests placed in the stages. You can switch weapons and power-ups inside the chests by shooting them. Collecting the same weapon several times will improve it. Collecting a different weapon will set you back the lowest level. Power-ups include a temporary speed increase, temporary invincibility and health restore. However, there are also several negative power-ups, a temporary speed decrease, health loss and a setback to the throwing knives at lowest level.

