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JohnCampbell Censorship 77th Brigade social media goons infiltrated groups during the covid clown world era during restrictions and lockdowns
Dr.John Campbell John Campbell @Campbellteachinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6THYNgk8Ew
https://rumble.com/v27rxqe-the-77th-brigade-in-the-pandemic.html
77th Brigade in the pandemic