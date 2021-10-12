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DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG ON SHOCKING RESULTS OF THE VACCINE CONTENTS
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3398 views • October 12, 2021
Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson

LauraLynn



Dr. Robert O. Young on shocking results of the vaccine contents
Over the past two and a half decades, Robert O. Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life.

In 1994, Dr. Young discovered the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells. He has since documented several such transformations.
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nutritionfoodair pollutionpoisonmmrinfluenzaliebloodblood clotsnanoparticlesjabmodernapfizerastrazenecajjcovid vaccinenatural immunitymrnadr robert o youngiron oxidekill shotspike proteingraphene oxideoutfection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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