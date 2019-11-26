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Global Alert News - #224 - Dane Wigington
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26 views • November 26, 2019
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Nov. 23, 2019.
Dane covers a recent visit to Californias' food production regions...and what he found is shocking. Once thriving almond trees and crop fields are abandoned. The UN Wildlands Project includes engineered crop failures by drought, floods and fires worldwide. Insane!
Dane covers a recent visit to Californias' food production regions...and what he found is shocking. Once thriving almond trees and crop fields are abandoned. The UN Wildlands Project includes engineered crop failures by drought, floods and fires worldwide. Insane!
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