FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 4:9-13, 20251129

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, and my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD JEHOVAH who Provides in Genesis 22:14! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Glorious and Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, Your Holy Spirit testifies to me that You,

9. My JEHOVAH JIREH shall place upon my head an ornament of Grace: a Crown of Glory shall Thou deliver unto me.

10. As Your sanctified child, I shall receive Your sayings; and the years of my life shall be spiritually and physically blessed.

11. Your Holy Spirit has taught me in the Way of Your Wisdom; He has led me in Right Paths.

12. When I walk, my steps shall not be hindered; and when I run, I shall not stumble.

13. By Your Grace, I shall take fast hold of Your Instructions; I shall not let go; but keep Your Commandments, for they are my Life!

Thank you, Heavenly Father, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD JEHOVAH who Provides for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:9-13 personalized KJV)

