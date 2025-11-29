BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 4:9-13, 20251129
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 3 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, and my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD JEHOVAH who Provides in Genesis 22:14! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Glorious and Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, Your Holy Spirit testifies to me that You,

9.          My JEHOVAH JIREH shall place upon my head an ornament of Grace: a Crown of Glory shall Thou deliver unto me.

10.      As Your sanctified child, I shall receive Your sayings; and the years of my life shall be spiritually and physically blessed.

11.      Your Holy Spirit has taught me in the Way of Your Wisdom; He has led me in Right Paths.

12.      When I walk, my steps shall not be hindered; and when I run, I shall not stumble.

13.      By Your Grace, I shall take fast hold of Your Instructions; I shall not let go; but keep Your Commandments, for they are my Life!

Thank you, Heavenly Father, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD JEHOVAH who Provides for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:9-13 personalized KJV)

Keywords
spiritualgracewisdomlifecrownchildglorystepsobeywayrunheadkeepphysicalyearstumbleemmanuelwalkcommandmentinstructiondeliversayingornamentright pathhinder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy