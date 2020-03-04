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Refugees Flooding into Greece by boat, train & bus all thanks to Turkey!!
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158 views • March 04, 2020
#Greece is under #invasion. Thousands of illegal #immigrants are trying to break into our borders. The whole effort is organized by Turkey,which opened its borders and encourages illegal immigrants to cross into Greece. #Refugees are coming by Train, Bus, Boats & hiking to Greece in the Masses!!
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