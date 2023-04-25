Το Έργο και το οικονομικό θαύμα του Γεώργιου Παπαδόπουλου

Ντοκουμέντα από τον ιστορικό και συγγραφέα Μάνο Χατζηδάκη΄, ένα από τα ελάχιστα άτομα που έχει πρόσβαση στο αρχείο του Γεωργίου Παπαδοπούλου, του λεγόμενου εθνάρχη.
Για όσους θέλουν να γνωρίζουν την αλήθεια.
Αναμετάδοση από το κανάλι Terry Hatziieremias Eleftheros
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.