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Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, 1984 and the Mist - Parallels and Themes - Part I
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177 views • September 05, 2021
A trilogy mash-up focusing on the esoteric and the Occult going back to 1984 and the cult classic 'Ghostbusters' merged with some classic clips and scenes from other memorable movies from the past and the modern era.
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