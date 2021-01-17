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'TRUMP & THE ART OF WAR_ LAST MOVER ADVANTAGE.
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1310 views • January 17, 2021
Google whistleblower Zach Voorhies returns to SGT Report to discuss what he believes is the single biggest sting operation in American history. I pray he's right.
'Last mover advantage' means you can realize advantages that come with holding back initially and observing the playing field.
'Last mover advantage' means you can realize advantages that come with holding back initially and observing the playing field.
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