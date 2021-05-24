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Biden exposed hiding common sense Health Care from you: Senator Mike Braun exclusive
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190 views • May 24, 2021
NANCY BRINKER: Senator Mike Braun of Indiana speaks about his trip to the southern border to witness first hand the atrocities which many lawmakers agree are the creation of the Biden administration, as well as his plans to help businesses recover and introduce real common sense health care, which could save a lot of money for many citizens. - via Conversations with Nancy Brinker on Newsmax
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