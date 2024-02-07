Debra Rose – Practical Approaches to Health for the New Human, PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen

Board Certified Naturopath and holistic health practitioner, Debra Rose returns to TransitionTalks March 16th, 2024.
Debra provides unique and individually tailored approaches to support each client’s health restoration.
In this interview, Debra touches on various types of Lyme disease, the future of health care being within us all, and more.
Join us on March 16th LIVE in Berkeley Springs, WV, or via LIVESTREAM from anywhere in the world. Find tickets and more info. at: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
