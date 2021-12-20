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How to Fight COVID Hysteria
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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30 views • December 20, 2021
Fifteen minute video on how to fight COVID Hysteria -- a video segment from the longer COVID Hysteria, Mass Formation, and the Worldview video. All or the vast majority of people often cannot process, will not accept, and reject data and evidence, even many personal experiences perceived to conflict with their worldview. A change of worldview usually is produced only by sustained, repeated powerful, usually negative experiences over a long period of time, at least six months and often years. Thus, we must focus on repeated negative personal experiences during the COVID pandemic that contradict the mainstream COVID narrative to get people to think more clearly about the situation. Several examples of common negative experiences that contradict the mainstream narrative are listed in the video.


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