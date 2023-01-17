Ukraine Update Jan 16, 2023

Evgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner PMC came to Soledar to personally present his fighters with medals.

⚡️SITREP

◽️ The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale provocation in the next few days to discredit Russia's activity within the 'grain deal', and to accuse of creating 'shortage of food' in Ukraine.

💥On 14 January 2023, a missile strike was launched against Ukraine's military command and control system and associated energy facilities. All designated targets were hit. The objective of the strike has been achieved.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District delivered strikes against units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnoye and Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been neutralized over the past 24 hours as a result of fire and decisive actions by units of the Western Military District in this area.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire by units of the Central Military District and strikes by Army and Ground-Attack Aviation against the concentrations of manpower engaged units of the 66th, 92nd Mechanized and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Makeevka, Stelmakhovka, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, artillery strikes and actions by units of the Airborne Troops repulsed an attack by assault groups of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️As a result of the defeat, the enemy was forced to retreat to their original positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 115 personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks in this direction.

💥In Donetsk direction, assault forces of the Southern Military District, in cooperation with airborne units supported by Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, have exploited success in the direction of the northern suburbs of Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and the Sol railway station.

◻️Over 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralized during over the past 24 hours.

💥In South Donetsk direction, artillery and motorized rifle units of the Eastern Military District and the Pacific Fleet’s Marines have inflicted fire damage on AFU’s concentrations near Vladimirovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also eliminated near Sladkoye.

◻️Total losses of the AFU during the day have amounted to 50 servicemen, three pickup trucks, and a motor vehicle.

- Russian Defense Ministry