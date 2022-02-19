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It's Just Until, WEF Owns Chanada, Fakebook Fires Pedo, CDC Changes Rules & Are You Sick Of It Yet?
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130 views • February 19, 2022
-People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
It's Just... - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Its-Just.mp4
Freedom convoy US is gearing up - https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-us-truckers-make-huge-announcement-in-solidarity-with-freedom-convoy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa says it's against the law to protest - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/17/ottawa-police-chief-it-is-now-unlawful-to-protest-against-government-100-checkpoints-have-been-established/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftists can riot and destroy shit, with no repurcussions - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/meanwhile-western-canada-violent-leftists-axes-attack-canadian-gas-pipeline-company-hurl-torches-responders-try-torch-vehicle-workers-inside-cause-millions-dollars-damag/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Convoy tells Chanada how to end protest, 7 demands - https://twitter.com/Gray_Mackenzie/status/1494112616154910729?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF infiltrates governments - https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1485982015048622090?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau foundation owns 40% of company making vaxx ingredient - https://welovetrump.com/2022/02/16/does-justin-trudeaus-foundation-hold-40-ownership-of-acuitas-manufacturer-of-lipid-nanoparticles-in-the-covid-mrna-jabs-is-this-the-reason-he-wont-back-down-watch/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook fires the pedo - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/facebook-fires-exec-allegedly-caught-child-sex-sting?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebooks head of Meta, Jaren A. Miles busted as just another pedo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5iQ1ItDx5U
Speaking of facebook, CDC was telling them what to censor - https://beckernews.com/2-exposed-emails-show-cdc-directed-facebooks-propaganda-censorship-campaign-on-covid-misinformation-44192/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC changes child speech guidelines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-quietly-changes-guidelines-childrens-age-specific-speech-expectations-following-2-years-devastating-masking-policies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Listen to this if you want to get your blood boiling. Italy removes child - https://rumble.com/vv6bqj-harnwell-hospital-covid-fascism.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now they are covering up vaxx related deaths - https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/19931641.covid-data-will-not-published-concerns-misrepresented-anti-vaxxers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Breaking out the meat and eggs propaganda to cover for vaxx blood clots - https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1554078/blood-clot-risks-eggs-meats-choline?ref_src=aimlessnews
Defunding the vaccine mandates failed because of these 4 republican cowards - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/17/four-senate-republicans-fail-to-show-up-for-vote-on-amendment-defunding-vaccine-mandates-ensuring-failure/?ref_src=aimlessnews
False flag attack in Ukraine - https://www.theblaze.com/news/ukrainian-kindergarten-hit-by-military-shells-us-officials-warn-russian-invasion-imminent?ref_src=aimlessnews
50 years worth of being wrong on climate predictions - https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
So he won't get doxxed - https://babylonbee.com/news/man-donates-to-truck-convoy-under-name-hunter-biden-so-washington-post-wont-dox-him?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - Your Uber is here - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/your-uber-has-arrived-4/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - dog really wants that stick - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/wish-i-had-this-much-determination-3/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Burden - Do Not Comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx94aLsXbFU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
It's Just... - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Its-Just.mp4
Freedom convoy US is gearing up - https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-us-truckers-make-huge-announcement-in-solidarity-with-freedom-convoy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa says it's against the law to protest - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/17/ottawa-police-chief-it-is-now-unlawful-to-protest-against-government-100-checkpoints-have-been-established/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftists can riot and destroy shit, with no repurcussions - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/meanwhile-western-canada-violent-leftists-axes-attack-canadian-gas-pipeline-company-hurl-torches-responders-try-torch-vehicle-workers-inside-cause-millions-dollars-damag/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Convoy tells Chanada how to end protest, 7 demands - https://twitter.com/Gray_Mackenzie/status/1494112616154910729?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF infiltrates governments - https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1485982015048622090?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau foundation owns 40% of company making vaxx ingredient - https://welovetrump.com/2022/02/16/does-justin-trudeaus-foundation-hold-40-ownership-of-acuitas-manufacturer-of-lipid-nanoparticles-in-the-covid-mrna-jabs-is-this-the-reason-he-wont-back-down-watch/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook fires the pedo - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/facebook-fires-exec-allegedly-caught-child-sex-sting?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebooks head of Meta, Jaren A. Miles busted as just another pedo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5iQ1ItDx5U
Speaking of facebook, CDC was telling them what to censor - https://beckernews.com/2-exposed-emails-show-cdc-directed-facebooks-propaganda-censorship-campaign-on-covid-misinformation-44192/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC changes child speech guidelines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-quietly-changes-guidelines-childrens-age-specific-speech-expectations-following-2-years-devastating-masking-policies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Listen to this if you want to get your blood boiling. Italy removes child - https://rumble.com/vv6bqj-harnwell-hospital-covid-fascism.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now they are covering up vaxx related deaths - https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/19931641.covid-data-will-not-published-concerns-misrepresented-anti-vaxxers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Breaking out the meat and eggs propaganda to cover for vaxx blood clots - https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1554078/blood-clot-risks-eggs-meats-choline?ref_src=aimlessnews
Defunding the vaccine mandates failed because of these 4 republican cowards - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/17/four-senate-republicans-fail-to-show-up-for-vote-on-amendment-defunding-vaccine-mandates-ensuring-failure/?ref_src=aimlessnews
False flag attack in Ukraine - https://www.theblaze.com/news/ukrainian-kindergarten-hit-by-military-shells-us-officials-warn-russian-invasion-imminent?ref_src=aimlessnews
50 years worth of being wrong on climate predictions - https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
So he won't get doxxed - https://babylonbee.com/news/man-donates-to-truck-convoy-under-name-hunter-biden-so-washington-post-wont-dox-him?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - Your Uber is here - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/your-uber-has-arrived-4/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - dog really wants that stick - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/wish-i-had-this-much-determination-3/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Burden - Do Not Comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx94aLsXbFU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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