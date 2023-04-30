The PolyCrisis Ramps Up

Joshua Reid, host of Unrestricted Truths DefCon 5, gives us an update on various current US and world events. He is then joined by Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot for an in-depth discussion. Topics include: Donald Trump; the Biden crime family; Putin and the Ukraine; the border crisis; the ongoing invasion of the USA; the Deep State; tyranny, Communism and the CCP; human traficking; transgenderism and the Transhumanist agenda, and much more.

See also: World War III - The War On Humanity

