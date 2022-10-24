InfoWars - The Link They Don't Want You To See - The Real Anthony Fauci Movie for Free - with Jeff Hays and Tony Lyons - 10-19-2022

'Real Anthony Fauci' Filmmakers Jeff Hays and Tony Lyons join The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth of the collusion of Big Tech, Big Pharma and Big Govt in their new movie.

See it for free for a limited time here: https://therealanthonyfaucimovie.com/

Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense at Saveinfowars.com to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!

