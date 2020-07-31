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2010 BBC Fake News in service to the Jewish State of Israel - The Gaza Freedom Flotilla - Ken O'Keefe
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68 views • July 31, 2020
In 2010 I participated in the defense of the humanitarian aid ship 'Mavi Marmara', that ship was heading to Gaza (Palestine) when Israeli Commandoes (Pirates) attacked the ship and murdered 10 of my fellow defenders, 6 of them provably executed with kill shots to head and back at point blank range. Our crew however did disarm 3 of the Israeli cowards, and I disarmed 2 of the 3. There is much more to the story but this expose narrated & produced by Anthony Lawson (RIP), is an excellent piece displaying the BBC for what they are, "The Prostitutes of Propaganda" - Ken O'Keefe
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