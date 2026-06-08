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Date: June 8, 2026. Lesson 111-2026. Title: The Courage to Rebuke Evil and the Blessing That Follows
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Proverbs 24:25 presents the other side of the warning found in verse 24. While those who justify the wicked invite reproach and judgment, those who faithfully rebuke evil receive approval, blessing, and favor. True love does not ignore sin, and true justice does not remain silent when wrong is being done. In today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart explores the courage required to confront wickedness, the difference between righteous rebuke and self-righteous condemnation, and why God promises blessing to those who stand for truth when compromise would be easier.

Lesson 111-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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