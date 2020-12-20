THE EUGENICS VAXTRAP - DR SHERRI TENPENNY

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Dr Sherri Tenpenny on the Politically Incorrect Podcast -- In this essential interview, the brilliant and courageous Dr Sherri Tenpenny lays out the irrefutable facts about the dangers posed by the mandatory vaxing agenda.
https://www.thebernician.net/mob-interviews-dr-sherri-tenpenny-the-eugenics-vaxtrap/
Find out why Dr Tenpenny has spent 40,000 hours over the past 20 years researching the problems caused by injecting up to 200 hundred chemicals per shot into the human body, along with the vaccine-viruses which cause the very illness they are supposed to prevent.
Dr Tenpenny also discusses the horrifying fact that 6,000 children died in a recent vaxing trial in the Philippines
Dr Sherri Tenpenny's websites:
https://www.drtenpenny.com AND https://www.vaccineu.com
Michael O'Bernicia's (MOB) website:
https://www.thebernician.net
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ebook by Dr Alan Palmer on 1200 studies proving the dangers of vaccines:
https://odysee.com/@halloftruth#c/1200-studies-dr-alan-palmer#b
"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
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Special Thanks to John Thor, who is on BitChute @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnthor/
He is also on several other platforms listed in the mirrored video link below:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KjdNoLB8jzjN/