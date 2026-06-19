OCCUPY TILL I COME | 6-19-2026

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Show #2689
Show Notes:
Flat Earth video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd9fF8mdv0o
Acts 4:12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts%204%3A12&version=KJV
Matthew 15:9 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%2015%3A9&version=KJV
End time eschatology: https://www.bing.com/search?q=when+dis+eschatology+become+popular&cvid=959610b0a77e4c2daa352aee3efef3db&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQABhAMgYIAhAAGEAyBggDEAAYQDIGCAQQABhAMgYIBRAAGEAyBggGEAAYQDIGCAcQABhAMgYICBAAGEDSAQkyNjEyMGowajSoAgCwAgA&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS
James David Manning: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DYhzlLSx1i5/
A cop's prayer: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1528039992443666/?fs=e&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=oV6jXGsrlNRPMPkY&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2Fv%2F1DyPH9xJkd%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#
Joel 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%202&version=KJV
Islam in London: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2336169756794914
Matthew 26:27-39 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2026%3A27-39&version=KJV
Communion verse: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2011%3A23-26&version=KJV
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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