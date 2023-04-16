Create New Account
Ava pointed out the absurdities of the accusation of Miles Guo in the documents submitted by the prosecutors of the Southern District Court of New York
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
艾娃指出了在纽约南区法院检察官提交的文件中对于郭文贵的指控的诸多荒谬之处。

Ava pointed out the absurdities of the accusation of Miles Guo in the documents submitted by the prosecutors of the Southern District Court of New York.

