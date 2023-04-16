https://gettr.com/post/p2ehl8073d4
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #MIKECRISPI #takedowntheccp
艾娃指出了在纽约南区法院检察官提交的文件中对于郭文贵的指控的诸多荒谬之处。
Ava pointed out the absurdities of the accusation of Miles Guo in the documents submitted by the prosecutors of the Southern District Court of New York.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.