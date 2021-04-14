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Paul Joseph Watson on Living with the UK Medical Tyranny Lockdown
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20 views • April 14, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson on Living with the UK Medical Tyranny Lockdown
Paul Joseph Watson joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what it is like living under the extreme authoritarian medical tyranny in the UK. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60761a9156165f200e3a06df
Paul Joseph Watson joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what it is like living under the extreme authoritarian medical tyranny in the UK. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60761a9156165f200e3a06df
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