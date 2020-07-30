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Feds Playbook for 21st Century? Indian Reservations of 19th Century
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8 views • July 30, 2020
The federal govt has done this all before. 150 yrs ago. Destroy a people’s way of life, their culture and re-educate their children. Impoverish them, completely dependent on a corrupt bureaucracy, forced sterilization, kidnap children and wait for depression and drug abuse to finish the job. Now we ALL get the treatment.
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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