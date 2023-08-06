Create New Account
ThriveTime Show - Dr. Judy Mikovits - Every Vaccine Given Since 1986 was a Bioweapon no Immunity just Sterilization and Extermination as is the C-19 Shot - 8-03-2023
Dr. Judy Mikovits | "Every Vaccine Since 1986 Has Been a Bioweapon!" & "Vaccination Is Not Immunization It Is Sterilization & Extermination." - Dr. Judy Mikovits + Are COVID-19 Shots a Bio-Weapon? “$200 Billion Enterprise Would've Collapsed If Fauci Had Admitted That Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Were Effective Against Covid.”

Learn More Today At: https://TheRealDRJudy.com

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Mirrored: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cbf1169c80b25c6df490c7


