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View from The White House
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82 views • May 15, 2021
I received a notice in the mail today from a place called "The White House" in some location called "Washington" supposedly signed by some guy claiming the title of "President" ... presumably of that aforementioned place.
I suddenly realized that I can make similar claims, after all, our house is white and we can make stuff up just as easily as they can.
Thus I recorded this state of the union message from The White House today.
I suddenly realized that I can make similar claims, after all, our house is white and we can make stuff up just as easily as they can.
Thus I recorded this state of the union message from The White House today.
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