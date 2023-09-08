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Fully VAXXED billionaire kicks vaxxed BFF off party list
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3314 views • September 08, 2023

"It Is My Superpower" - Gayle King Is Vaccinated And Feeling Free - May 26, 2021 - "Gayle King returns to A Late Show to talk about her experience going to see the Nets play in a stadium with 14,000 other vaccinated fans! Catch Gayle every weekday on CBS This Morning and watch her upcoming CBS News Special: "Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy."


https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=IQJJ2WRO27E
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Gayle King Shares Her Biggest Concern With Having COVID - Jun 8, 2022 - "Gayle King is still in disbelief that she has COVID-19. From home, she talked to White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha to give a timeline that led to her diagnosis this past Monday. King, who is double-vaxxed and double-boosted, says she feels fine but is worried that something bad might happen to her. She also shared one of her biggest concerns about having long-term COVID. King’s interview comes as Moderna has announced trials of a redesigned super vaccine."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=NWikChmzdPA
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"Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it "The Policy" cause I'm that serious about it. This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma Gayle King but she'll join us once she completes the policy! Thank you to Bon Fortune Style and Ana's Balloon Creations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone 🎄🎄🎄"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=632049137983298&ref=sharing

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