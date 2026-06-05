Democratic House Armed Services Committee ranking member Adam Smith is now calling for a Section 224-style provision for Ukraine. (from yesterday)



Section 224 is the provision in the 2027 NDAA — pushed by Netanyahu — that would formally integrate the US and Israeli militaries.



Now Democrats want the same for Kiev.

Cynthia... I posted 2 videos late yesterday about the terrible Section 224.

Adding:

The war party wins📝



Supporters of normalization with Russia in the US are becoming fewer



The US House of Representatives approved a new bill on support for so-called Ukraine and strengthening anti-Russian sanctions. An important caveat is that for the document to take effect, it still must pass the Senate (most likely, it won't) and reach the president's desk, but the fact of the vote itself shows well in which direction the balance in Washington is shifting.





🔻What exactly did the congressmen approve?

▪️The bill creates a special "Ukraine reconstruction" fund and essentially restarts the Lend-Lease mechanism: the president regains the authority to transfer defense property to the Kyiv regime and Eastern European countries on credit or lease.



▪️The Pentagon is given the right until the end of 2027 to provide intelligence support, while the State Department is to systematically expand military and border infrastructure in the Baltics.



▪️At the same time, the White House receives expanded authority to impose new sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, block assets, introduce tariffs and export restrictions, directly linked with "coordination with European partners" — weapons supplies, training of Ukrainian military personnel and intelligence sharing.



🖍If you add all this to the already existing practice of providing targeting data for strikes on Russian energy and logistics, the picture becomes quite coherent: forces in the US are strengthening that lobby for a long-term framework of support for so-called Ukraine at least until the end of 2027, and at the same time gradually expand legal instruments for sanctions pressure on Russia worldwide.



🚩Against this backdrop, the departure from the US National Security Council of Charles McLaughlin, who oversaw Europe and Russia and was considered one of the few supporters of normalization, looks quite logical.



Inside the NSC, there was already a restructuring toward "decisive realism": Russia and China in new conceptual documents are fixed as long-term competitors, and any ideas of "reset" are gradually being washed out. McLaughlin's departure is another stroke to the overall trend: the camp of hardliners feels increasingly confident, and the room for maneuver for those who advocated for at least partial de-escalation with Moscow is narrowing.



🏳️This shift is important in practical terms as well. When the logic of "pressure to victory" dominates the security apparatus, any negotiating signals inevitably conform to the already familiar formula of "peace through strength". That is, any "initiatives" for settlement are accompanied by expanded sanctions, increased military aid to the Kyiv regime, and attacks on Russia's economy.



📌In January, we already explained that the US never stopped supporting the Kyiv regime — at the beginning of Trump's term, they simply made it less visible.



