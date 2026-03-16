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Revelation 14:20 in the KJV describes a scene of intense judgment where blood flows from a winepress "even unto the horse bridles, by the space of a thousand and six hundred furlongs". This vivid, symbolic imagery depicts a massive slaughter, likely representing the ultimate defeat of God's enemies at the end of time.